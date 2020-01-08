Whether your New Year's Resolution is to travel more or if you're just tired of the gray January days, Travel + Leisure put together a list of some of the best places to go.
The magazine's annual list takes into account factors like major events, flight routes, restaurant openings, tourism statistics, hotel debuts and other things like insight from industry insiders and travel agents and available attractions.
Today.com helped compile a list of some of the best hotels in those cities in the list below:
- 21 C Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 1,089 reviews
- Bicycle Street Inn and Suits and Waterfront Collection, Mackinac Island, Michigan
- TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 485 reviews
- Cielo Glamping Maritime, New Brunswick, Canada
- TripAdvisor Rating: N/A
- The Foundary Hotel, Asheville, North Carolina
- TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 257 reviews
- Vespera on Ocean, Pismo Beach, California
- TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 37 reviews
- Torel 1884 Suites & Apartments, Portugal
- TripAdvisor Rating: 5 stars from 181 reviews
- Naniki, Barbados
- Expedia Rating: 4.8 stars from 4 reviews
To check out the full list of 50 locations, click HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.