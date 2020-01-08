Airplane, travel, vacation

Whether your New Year's Resolution is to travel more or if you're just tired of the gray January days, Travel + Leisure put together a list of some of the best places to go. 

The magazine's annual list takes into account factors like major events, flight routes, restaurant openings, tourism statistics, hotel debuts and other things like insight from industry insiders and travel agents and available attractions. 

Today.com helped compile a list of some of the best hotels in those cities in the list below:

  • 21 C Museum Hotel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
    • TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 1,089 reviews
  • Vespera on Ocean, Pismo Beach, California
    • TripAdvisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 37 reviews
  • Naniki, Barbados
    • Expedia Rating: 4.8 stars from 4 reviews

To check out the full list of 50 locations, click HERE.

