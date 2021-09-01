Tires stolen off Browne’s Addition fire victim's car after deadly fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Weeks after the deadly fire in Browne’s Addition one resident of the Tiffany Manor apartment complex return to find something shocking was stolen from him.
Darrin Haman, escaped with nothing, the only thing firefighters were able to save, his wallet.
Haman says to add insult to injury after his car was destroyed in the fire the wheels off of his melted BMW I3 were stolen and his car was left on blocks.
With Police tape still up and a fence still around the burned building, his car now sits on blocks.
Haman said via text, “it really felt like a gut punch,” adding he feels this is just bizarre.
The car itself was destroyed but, Haman does have to move it, that's going to be harder for him to move from the crime scene without those tires.
Haman has reached out to the Spokane Police Department but it’s asking you for help. If you saw anybody in the area working on the car, he needs that information.
