Coffee drinkers rejoice, Starbucks has relaunched its annual Starbucks for Life holiday contest.
According to Business Insider, the contest offers five grand-prize winners the chance to nab a daily credit for a free Starbucks food or dink item for life. Or, at least for the next 30 years, according to the contest website.
Other prizes include: Starbucks for a year, Starbucks for six months, a PlayStation 4, movie tickets, rewards credit and Starbucks swag.
People wanting to try their hand at claiming the coveted grand prize will have to join Starbucks' rewards program before entering. Participants can enter twice a day, either by requesting a free play through the contest website or by making a purchase with a registered Starbucks card or the Starbucks app.
The Starbucks for Life contest has been a stable of the holiday season since its launch back in 2014.
For more information on how to enter, visit the contest website HERE.
