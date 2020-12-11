Freezing drizzle and icy roadways have led to a few school closures and delays this morning as a system pushes its way into the Inland northwest. 1-3" of snow is expected with this system as it lingers through this afternoon, likely leading to a slow going Friday evening commute.
Saturday, we are expecting a brief break between what looks to be a very active weather pattern leading into next week.
Sunday through Thursday, a series of storms will impact our mountains with snow and our valleys with a rain/snow mix, all depending on timing and temperatures.
Have a great weekend!
