An airport employee didn't say, "to infinity and beyond," but he did go above and beyond to reunite a toddler with his lost toy.
According to Southwest Airlines, Hagen and his family landed in Dallas and were on their way in a rental car when they realized Hagen left his special buddy Buzz Lightyear on the plane.
But by the time they noticed, the plane was already on its way to the next destination, Little Rock. That is where Jason, a Ramp Agent saw the left behind toy.
Jason began investigating and saw the name "Hagen" written on Buzz's boot.
With the help of Southwest Airlines, Jason was able to find the family and mail the missing toy back to Hagen.
A few days later, Hagen and his family received a special surprise in the mail. Not only was his buddy returned, but he arrived in a hand-decorated box, complete with a letter describing his mission at Southwest Airlines.
“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us," Hagen's mom Ashley said.