SPOKANE, Wash. - A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a Spokane man killed in a Grant County bus crash earlier this month.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a Quincy School District bus was picking up a student on Friday, Dec. 13, when it was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driving a Jeep Liberty. The driver pulled her Jeep off the road way and into a driveway, but the school bus was left in the road, blocking the westbound lane.
Shortly after the initial collision, the school bus was rear-ended by a tour bus that was on its way to Leavenworth. The tour-bus driver, 71-year-old Sidney Austin, was killed in the crash.
"To many, my father died a hero," Sidney's daughter Andrea wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I’ve been told by many drivers who have seen the picture of the accident that my dad sacrificed himself to save all aboard the two buses."
Andrea included a forwarded email the bus company received, recounting the story from a child who had been in the back seat of the bus:
“I attend church with many school district personnel, and yesterday I heard a remarkable story from one of the school district members. She said the little boy who was sitting in the last seat of the bus has stated that just before hitting the school bus your driver made eye contact with him and swerved to miss impacting the bus right where he was sitting. In everyone’s mind here, Sid died as a hero. We may never know all of the circumstances, but we choose to believe exactly that. The situation could have been so much worse. The tragedy for your company and his family is no less heartbreaking, but there is a little boy in Quincy who will always believe that Sid made a last second decision that saved his life.” - Glenda Bishop CEO
A memorial service was held for Austin at the Mead United Methodist Church on Monday morning, Dec. 23.
Donations are being accepted and will be used to cover unexpected end-of-life expenses. The GoFundMe page has raised over $500 of the $8,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.
If you'd like to donate towards the Austin family, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sidney-austin-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
"Specific details notwithstanding, I find some solace, despite my loss, believing that during his last few moments of life, his thoughts and actions were focused on minimizing the risk of injury to his passengers and others on the scene even though it meant sacrificing his own life," Andrea wrote. "He will be forever in our hearts and minds, and my mother and I will miss him dearly."
