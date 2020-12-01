A North Idaho father speaking out after his son, Charles Michael Covey was arrested for the murder of a 65-year-old homeless man in Missoula on November 20th.

"I have a hard time accepting it, I never will, not until it's over," said Michael Covey, father of Charles Covey.
 
Charles Covey is accused of murdering 65-year-old Lee Nelson, a homeless man from Missoula on November 20th.
 
Nelson's body was found along the north side river trail below the old western Montana clinic buildings. Nelson was beaten to death.
 
Charles Covey was arrested 5 days later.
 
His father, Michael, said he saw Charles for the first time in 23 years, last year.
 
"To me, this kid, I don't know him, what he did is the worst you can do, you don't do that," said Michael Covey.
 
Michael said he is standing with the victim's family, and believes his son should be punished to the full extent of the law.
 
"I won't except anything then what needs to be done, I'm standing 100 percent with prosecution on this," said Michael Covey. "I don't want him to live anymore, I want him done. Because this can't happen again."
 
 
Michael said he thinks the death penalty may be the only way to prevent his son from doing more harm:
 
"If they sentence him to life in prison, they are going to release him into the population, and he's going to do it again, to someone's father or grandfather, and I don't want that," said Michael Covey.
 
Still, Michael said this difficult because:
 
"I love the boy with all my heart and soul, but what he did was in excusable," said Michael Covey.
 
Charles Covey is in Missoula County Dentation Center, with a 1-million-dollar bond.
 
He will be back in court on December 7th, and he has not yet entered a plea.

Tags