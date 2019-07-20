According to a new report, the average American will need to cut their beef consumption by 40 percent and Europeans by 22 percent for the world to feeding the 10 billion people expected to live on Earth in 2050.
According to CNN, that means each person could eat one and a half burgers a week.
This report comes from the World Resources Institute which is a global research nonprofit that supports better use of natural resources.
The report released on Wednesday looks at the gaps between food production and demand.