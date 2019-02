Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK... .A SERIES OF WINTER STORM SYSTEMS WILL IMPACT THE INLAND NORTHWEST THROUGH MID-WEEK. THE FIRST COMES THROUGH TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING AND A SECOND MORE SIGNIFICANT SYSTEM ARRIVES LATE MONDAY INTO TUESDAY. WITH THE FIRST SYSTEM PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ARE EXPECTED, WITH THE GREATEST RATES NEAR THE CASCADES AND PANHANDLE IN THE EVENING EXPANDING THROUGHOUT THE REGION BETWEEN LATE EVENING AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING. A BRIEF LULL IS EXPECTED MID-MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON, BEFORE THE NEXT MORE ORGANIZED SYSTEM MOVES IN WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW FOR MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY, POTENTIALLY CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

