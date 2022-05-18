COLFAX, Wash. - A two-year-old girl was found deceased in a out-of-use swimming pool Tuesday evening just outside of Endicott, according to local authorities.
Whitman County authorities said the girl was reportedly outside playing with siblings when she went missing. She was found around 15 minutes later, unresponsive in about two feet of residual standing water in the older swimming pool.
Family members and emergency crews attempting life-saving techniques at the scene and while the girl was taken to Whitman County Hospital. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An official cause of death has not been determined yet. The Whitman County coroner is still reviewing the incident.