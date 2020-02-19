The moment a young boy in a wheelchair spotted a poster in a Target store of another boy in a wheelchair has captured hearts around America.
When 2-year-old Oliver Garza-Pena saw this poster in a Phoenix-area Target, his mother said he stopped dead in his tracks and stared at it in awe.
She said he recognized another boy like him, laughing and smiling.
That boy in the ad is 10-year-old Colton Robinson who lives in Massachusetts.
Colton has spina bifida and it has forced him to use a wheelchair since he was two.
He's a child model and was chosen to be in the target in-store ad.
"It's crazy because everyone is going up to me and they are just asking me a lot of questions." Colton Robinson said. "I like being a role model for other people."
Colton said he's not sure how long he plans to continue modeling but he's happy he's already made a difference in Oliver's life.
