TALLAHASSEE, FL - After a video went viral of a toddler involved in a traffic stop walking towards police with her hands up, the Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera footage of the incident.

In a press release last Thursday, January 17, Tallahassee police got a call about a shoplifter suspect who appeared to have a gun in his waistband.

Based on the information, Loss Prevention officers in the outlet mall didn't stop the suspect but provided TPD with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers who stopped the vehicle arrested and charged the two men, 34-year-old Chad M. Bom and 38-year-old James W. McMullen with 2nd degree petit theft.

Police say the gun that was located in the truck was actually a pellet gun.

The original video was posted by a citizen, which can be seen first in the six minute video above. It shows that during the traffic stop, a toddler that was left in the car gets out and moved toward the officers with her hands up.

Next in the video, there is a statement from Tallahassee police Chief Michael DeLeo and last is the footage from the police body camera footage in full of the incident.