Tom Brady says he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, just six weeks after he announced his retirement from the NFL.
In a Tweet posted on his account Sunday, Brady said "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now."
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
Brady also tweeted he was returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay after playing 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots.
Over his career, Brady has totaled seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.