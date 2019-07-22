New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is under scrutiny after posting a video of himself and his 6-year-old daughter cliff jumping in Costa Rica.
In the video, Brady asks his daughter, Vivian, if she's ready and counts to three. Brady jumps and Vivian is pulled along behind him by their joined hands.
Some on social media are criticizing the 41-year-old saying his daughter appears to hesitate before the jump. Others say she came dangerously close to the rocks below.
Brady's representatives have declined to comment on the video.