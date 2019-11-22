TONASKET, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with an Okanogan County homicide investigation that began when firefighters found human remains in a burned car.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Lance Bowers, who was already in custody on firearms possession charges, was arrested for first-degree murder and second-degree arson.
Back on June 3, 2019, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Frosty Creek Road in Tonasket. When they extinguished the fire, they discovered a burned human body in the trunk. The remains were burnt beyond recognition.
DNA evidence later identified the victim as Angela Bowers, who had been listed as a missing person.
While contacting Lance about the investigation, he presented a firearm and was shot by deputies. None of the deputies were injured but Lance was hospitalized before being booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail. He was later transferred to Okanogan County Jail.
Lance is currently being held on $1.5 million bail.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.
