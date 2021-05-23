TONASKET, Wash. -- A senior at Tonasket High School was turned away from her Prom by a parent chaperone because she was wearing a mask.
The prom was organized and hosted by parents, after the school district decided not to have prom this year because of the pandemic. The parents who organized the event announced that masks would not be required to attend. Tonasket senior Anne Rojas and her date planned to attend the prom and chose to wear masks, despite the announcement saying it was not required.
When they arrived, the chaperone at the door told Rojas and her date to take their masks off. When Rojas refused to take it off, the chaperone told her and her date that they couldn't come in. When Rojas questioned the chaperone as to why she needed to take her mask off, the chaperone told her it was due to safety concerns, saying they needed to be able to see everyone's faces.
Rojas said she then pulled down her mask to show her face to the chaperone, who still insisted she take off her mask or she wouldn't be let in. After minutes of arguing, Rojas said the chaperone finally gave up and let her into the dance, but at that point the night had already been ruined for Rojas.
"At that point I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I started crying so we chose to leave," said Rojas.
After leaving, the restaurant that Rojas and her date had eaten at before the prom heard what happened and wanted to help. They kept their restaurant open past closing time to let Rojas and her date dance for their prom.
In the days following the incident, Rojas said that she was met with mixed reactions by her classmates and peers. She said some people questioned why she didn't just take off the mask when they asked her to, and other applauded her resolve in standing up for what she felt was right.
Although the event was not a school-organized dance, Rojas said the Tonasket High School principal reached out to her and offered her apologies for her negative experience with her senior prom.
We have reached out to the school district to ask about the parent-led prom, as well as working to get in contact with the organizers of the event. We have not received a response from either the school district or the organizers of the event.