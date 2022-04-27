SPOKANE, Wash. - Every day on the job for staff at Sacred Heart's donor program is a day of changing and saving lives. The work never ends, and the goal is always the same, to find a match between a donor and a recipient in dire need of an organ transplant.
Michelle Thurston is the living donor coordinator at Providence in Spokane. She's lived and breathed this job for the past three years and has been in nursing for 22 years. She's seen the spectrum of organ donation, the gift of life. She's also seen the toughest of cases when a match isn't made and the patient in waiting ultimately doesn't find a donor.
"It provides a lot of different emotions. We work with these donors for four-six months so we get to see the highs and lows of that. Sometimes it's to the point that we're able to tell them that they're approved for donation and they are able to donate. Sometimes something comes up in their evaluation where, uh, something's found they are not able to donate and that can be hard. That can be challenging."
Thurston said she and her staff fight for their patients and families every day, but have to be ready for the potential of disappointment.
"We provide that education from start to finish so they have that realistic expectation and know each step of the way that they may get ruled out for one reason or another. Ultimately the goal is to get these donors approved so they can help their loved one or intended recipient and get a transplant safely," she said.
To donate, you must fill out a questionnaire that can be found at www.sacredheartlivingdonor.org . Questions range from medical history to medical screening tests you've had to detect any medical conditions that may affect your ability to be a living donor. The questionnaire is confidential. Only health professionals on the Living Donor Team will use this information. This information is not shared with the transplant candidate or others according to Sacred Heart.
We asked Michelle to describe the feeling when a match is made, the surgery is successful, and the patient is on the road to a full recovery. "Relief, because it went through safely and I would say next rewarding."