Too many 2s to count: Lilac Lanes bowling league encounters an uncanny number of 2s on Twosday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Sparettes, a bowling league at Lilac Lanes, sure did see a lot of twos on Tuesday. If this had been on any other day though, nobody likely would've thought twice about it. 

The day became well-known on social media, being 02/22/2022, and people started pointing out their coincidental encounters with the number two.

Here's what happened for the The Sparettes:

  • Date: 02/22/2022
  • Lane: 22
  • Games won: 2
  • Games lost: 2
  • Total pins for the league: 2,222
  • Week 22 of the league

"That number of 2s popping up is just crazy," Chris G. with Lilac Lanes said. "I announced it to everybody."

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!