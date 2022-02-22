Too many 2s to count: Lilac Lanes bowling league encounters an uncanny number of 2s on Twosday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Sparettes, a bowling league at Lilac Lanes, sure did see a lot of twos on Tuesday. If this had been on any other day though, nobody likely would've thought twice about it.
The day became well-known on social media, being 02/22/2022, and people started pointing out their coincidental encounters with the number two.
Here's what happened for the The Sparettes:
- Date: 02/22/2022
- Lane: 22
- Games won: 2
- Games lost: 2
- Total pins for the league: 2,222
- Week 22 of the league
"That number of 2s popping up is just crazy," Chris G. with Lilac Lanes said. "I announced it to everybody."