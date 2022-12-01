Top cross-country runners in Spokane area to compete in Champs Sports regional meet

WALNUT, Calif. - The Spokane area's top cross-country runners are gearing up for a Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) West Regional Cross Country Championships at Mt. San Antonio College. They will race against top runners from eleven other western states and U.S. military members living overseas.
Spokane’s “Team Bloomsday” will race at the West Regional meet, one of four Foot Locker regional competitions held across the country. The team is led by Evan Bruce of Lewis and Clark and Nicole Bissell of Central Valley. Both earned 4th place in their respective 4A races at Washington State High School Cross Country Championships on Nov. 5. The 16 boys on this team are separated by a mere 47 seconds with the girls separated by only 59 seconds.
The top ten boys and girls at the West Regional meet will move on to the Champs Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego on Dec. 10, joining the qualifiers from the Northeast, South and Midwest Regions. In 2018, the last year a Spokane team attended this meet, Katie Thronson of Lewis & Clark and Turlan Morlan of Gonzaga Prep qualified for the meet, becoming the 28th and 29th Spokane area runners to qualify for the national meet since it started in 1979.
In a release, Bloomsday said it has sponsored the top runners to this meet since 1993. Michael Kiter is the Bloomsday representative who will lead the team this year. He experienced the trip firsthand when he qualified for the national meet in 2000.
"This experience had a profound effect on me and my running career. It gave me the confidence to run in college," said Kiter. "I am excited to be able to take these stellar athletes down to race what is arguably one of the hardest courses on the West coast. Year after year our athletes shine, and I am looking forward to this group carrying on the tradition."
You can find more information on the Champs Sports Regionals and Nationals here.
The boys team:
- Hayden Blank
- Kade Brownlee
- Evan Bruce
- Harper Churape
- Graham Cleveland
- Matt Conrad
- Reid Headrick
- Noah Holden
- Charles Ledwith
- Johnny Lieb
- Jake Marchesseault
- Barret Poulson
- Ben Smith
- Ben Sonneland
- Braeden Vlasak
- Parker Westermann
The girls team:
- Nicole Bissell
- Raegan Borg
- Alivia Bruno
- Kendall Carter
- Abby Crossley
- Charlotte Cullen
- Roxanne Frederickson
- Kate Lubbe
- Sadie Meyring
- Chloe Nelson
- Charlotte Pedersen
- Kayla Ramsey
- Kayla Roberts
- Ella Swanson
- Elle Vanning
- Jane Wycoff