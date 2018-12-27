SPOKANE - With the kids stuck at home for winter break and it just being too cold to go outside our resident movie expert Andy has his top 5 movie picks for you to go see here.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This is my top pick for family fair. It is an animated spider-man film that follows some of the lesser known spider men from the extended marvel universe like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy's Spider Gwen, Spider-Man Noir (a black and white version of the web slinger voiced by Nic Cage), and the loony tunes inspired Spider-Ham, A.K.A Peter Porker. This movie blew me away, not just being my favorite animated movie of the year, but earning a place in my top five overall. This movie also features an extremely sweet and touching send off to the recently passed Stan Lee.

2. Bumblebee

The latest film in the Transformers franchise is an origin story of how Bumblebee got to earth. This entry is NOT directed by Michael Bay this time, it is directed by stop motion alum Travis Knight known most recently for the excellent Kubo and the Two Strings. This is the best reviewed Transformers movie period, and fans and families seem to be loving it.

3. Mary Poppins Returns

A sequel to the 1964 classic, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda take over the lead roles this time. Emily Blunt is Magical as Mary Poppins, but the film is a little all over the place in tone, and the songs just are not as memorable as you would like them to be. If you are a fan of the original film, I would say go see this.

4. Aquaman

Latest film in the DCEU film franchise following last year's flop Justice League. This film is big dumb and lots of fun, and Jason Mamoa is really really fun to watch be Aquaman. This movie is a little long, coming in at a little over 2 and a half hours, and is packed with stunning visuals and weird plot lines. If you are a huge DC fan, don't miss this, but if you are looking to go see a comic book movie done right, go see Spider-Man instead.

5. Stay at home and watch Dumplin on Netflix

This Netflix offering stars Jennifer Aniston as an ex beauty pageant queen, who must help her plus size daughter compete in the same pageant that she won years ago. The film has a lot of heart and is a sweet and funny watch that the whole family can enjoy without having to go out to the theater.

