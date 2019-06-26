Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 448 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO LEWIS NEZ PERCE IN NORTH IDAHO BENEWAH KOOTENAI LATAH IN WASHINGTON THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON GRANT IN EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON ADAMS LINCOLN IN NORTHEAST WASHINGTON SPOKANE IN SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON ASOTIN GARFIELD WHITMAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AIRWAY HEIGHTS, ANATONE, ASOTIN, ATHOL, BAYVIEW, CHENEY, CLARKSTON, COEUR D'ALENE, COLFAX, COULEE CITY, CRAIGMONT, CULDESAC, DAVENPORT, DEARY, DEER PARK, EPHRATA, GENESEE, GIFFORD, HAYDEN, JULIAETTA, KAMIAH, KENDRICK, LA CROSSE, LAPWAI, LEWISTON, LIBERTY LAKE, MATTAWA, MEDICAL LAKE, MOSCOW, MOSES LAKE, NEZPERCE, OAKESDALE, ODESSA, OTHELLO, PECK, PLUMMER, POMEROY, POST FALLS, POTLATCH, PULLMAN, QUINCY, RATHDRUM, REARDAN, RITZVILLE, ROCKFORD, ROSALIA, ROYAL CITY, SPOKANE, SPRAGUE, ST MARIES, TENSED, UNIONTOWN, WASTUCNA, WILBUR, WINCHESTER, AND WORLEY.