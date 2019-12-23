We're about to enter the year of hindsight, which is 2020 (Insert groans and boos here) but before we enter a new year, let's take a look back on the 20 biggest stories on khq.com in 2019.
There are the stories you clicked on the most over the past year. Part one consists of #20 - #16.
#20: Investigators: Spokane anesthesiologist found dismembered and burned in the Dishman Hills area
The shocking and tragic death of a Spokane anesthesiologist is where we begin.
The scene was disturbing when deputies performed a welfare check at Rex Porter's house in April. Inside they found broken glass and blood in Porter's home and eventually found Porter's body in a fire pit on the Dishman Hills property. A months long investigation determined that Porter's death was an accident due to probable cardiac dysrhythmia due to combined drug toxicity. The Sheriff's Office determined Porter's death was not criminal and the case was closed.
#19: Coeur d'Alene teenager makes $35,000 plowing Seattle streets
We're used to winter driving here in Spokane, but on the west side, a little dusting seems to cripple Seattle. So when snow blanketed the Emerald City in mid-February, 18-Year-old Coeur d'Alene resident David Holston, who was already in Seattle visiting his mother, decided to open up for business and Seattle was willing to pay. According to Holston, after a week of plowing in Seattle, the teenager left town with an extra $35,000 in his pocket!
#18: The Federal Government warns Facebook users not to try their luck at Area 51 after online event goes viral
More than a million Facebook users responded to an event posted on the social media site saying they were all going to storm Area 51 and "see them aliens." Ambitious? Sure. Smart? No.
The government responded to the event by saying they would "advise against anyone illegally entering an Air Force base where American armed forces are actively training," before adding "The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."
The event happened, just not on the original scale it was planned. In fact, it was mostly just a couple dozen people standing outside the gates in costume pretending dance.
#17: Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 18th
Every night Claire Graham gives you a handful of odd and interesting stories in the span of a minute. It's madness. To be honest, I don't know why this particular Mad Minute from April ended up as the 17th most popular story of the year other than it included three stories based out of Florida, and Florida is always odd and interesting so I guess it just worked out.
#16: "This is abhorrent": parent gives state photo of child being restrained, demands investigation into Spokane childcare facility
In November, KHQ received a photo seemingly showing a childcare worker restraining a child by sitting on them. The parent claimed it was because the child refused to nap. Additional investigation revealed the facility, Trinity Educare in north Spokane, sent a letter home to parents saying the incident photographed was isolated and was not their norm. An investigation was launched by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families. That investigation that is still ongoing. The woman who made the photo public says she was fired from the facility.
We're just getting started here on our Top 20 stories from khq.com of 2019. #15 - #11 coming tomorrow!
