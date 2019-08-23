As we inch closer to school starting back up, an important reminder for parents is to know how safe their kid's walk to school is, because a busy street isn't the only obstacle you should be watching out for.
There's five big things adults and kids need to look for this week, and it's as easy as walking your kids route to school at least one time.
1. Are your kids walking on a busy street with cars going too fast? Is there a side street they can take instead?
2. If so, check the crime stats on those streets, and see if there's any registered sex offenders living in that area. Can those homes be avoided?
3. Are there sidewalks on the entire route?
4. Are there crosswalks at every intersection?
5. Check for low fences, or bushes, with dogs that could jump up and scare your kids.
If having your kid walk alone still doesn't feel safe, "the walking school bus" has you covered. Every morning, adult volunteers walk kids to school in groups, watching out for the 5 things listed. Every kid is welcome to join, and it's as easy as calling: 509-324-1452.
One last thing that'll make the first couple weeks a lot let stressful for parents; print out a map for your kids, highlighting what streets to go down, and emergency numbers to call in case they get lost.