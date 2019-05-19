2019 Torchlight Parade float judging results

SPOKANE, Wash. - Another Torchlight Parade is in the books; Here are the floats that were named the top of the pack for 2019.

Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float)

  • #172 Connell

Queen's Award (Best in Population 100 - 1,000)

  • 1st Place: #177 Freeman
  • 2nd Place: #61 Tekoa
  • 3rd Place: #62B Rosalia

Princess' Award (Best in Population 1,000 - 2,000)

  • 1st Place: #113 Manson
  • 2nd Place: #194 Ritzville
  • 3rd Place: #23 Davenport

President's Award (Best in Population 2,000 - 12,000)

  • 1st Place: #80 Chewelah
  • 2nd Place: #121 Prosser
  • 3rd Place: #83 Deer Park 

Grand Marshall Award (Best in Population 12,000 - 700,000)

  • 1st Place: #69 Sunnyside
  • 2nd Place: #39 Wenatchee - WA State Apple Blossom
  • 3rd Place: #198 Penticton

