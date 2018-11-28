Flying Squirrel Sports announced Wednesday that it is opening Spokane's first Topgolf Swing Suite this winter.
The Topgolf Swing Suite will feature three simulator bays and a variety of virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more – paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service.
“As Flying Squirrel Sports continues to grow, we are extremely excited to offer Topgolf Swing Suite as an addition to our newest location in Spokane Valley, Washington. The Topgolf Swing Suite experience is more than just a golf simulator – it is an added entertainment for our park guests, of all ages and skill levels”, said Cody Schueler & Luke Schueler, the founders of Flying Squirrel Sports.
Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each bay. The space will be available to rent for business and social gatherings, including birthday and bachelorette/bachelor parties, team building events, corporate meetings and more.
“We are proud to team with Flying Squirrel Sports to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in Spokane, said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”
The Topgolf Swing Suite will open at Flying Squirrel Spokane this winter. A specific opening date has not yet been announced.
Courtesy of Flying Squirrel Sports