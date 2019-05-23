Another Topgolf Swing Suite is coming to the Inland Northwest.
The Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest Resort & Casino have announced a partnership that will bring Topgolf Swing Suites to the EPIC sports bar this summer.
“We’re excited to partner with Topgolf to bring their popular Swing Suite to Northern Quest Resort & Casino,” says General Manager Nick Pierre. “We’re continually looking for partners who can help us bring new entertainment options to our property that appeal to all ages. Whether you’re looking for an indoor golfing experience, or a game night out with friends, we have something for everyone at Northern Quest – and it’s all under one roof.”
Opening in July, the swing suite will feature two simulator bays where guests can play the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, the Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more. The bays will have a capacity of eight people and will have comfortable lounge seating, HDTV's and food and beverage service from EPIC.
“We are proud to team with Northern Quest and the Kalispel Tribe to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in Spokane,” said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both golfers and non-golfers alike, so everyone can have a great time.”
Construction will begin next week on May 28. The simulator bays will be built in the space that is currently Coach Fitz's Clubhouse.
A Swing Suite opened up in the past year at Flying Squirrel in Spokane Valley.