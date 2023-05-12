SPOKANE, Wash. - Construction on the $35 million downtown stadium project–a partnership between Spokane Public Schools (SPS) and the Spokane Public Facilities District–reached another milestone Thursday morning.
The last steel beam was placed atop the stadium, after those involved with the project signed it as part of a "topping out" ceremony.
Not only will the stadium feature high school sports as the home stadium for SPS schools, but it'll also serve as a multi-entertainment venue that will hold 5,000 people for sporting events and upwards of 10,000 people for concerts.
"We've been at this since February," Greg Forsyth, SPS Director of Capital Projects, said. "We have a long way to go, but when you see these milestones come true and you understand the amount of work and effort that has been put in by our team, it's very satisfying."
Forsyth said progress on the yet-to-be-named stadium will be exponential from this point on.
"What you're going to see is the much more visual aspects of the project," Forsyth said. "The bones have been hung, and now it's time to dress 'em up."
Future milestones include making the grass green later this month or in early June, unveiling the parking lots and fencing in August, before the official ribbon cutting in September, which will pave the way for high school football to kick off events at the stadium–quite literally.
According to reporting from the Spokesman-Review, the Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors was supposed to vote on a name for the stadium in April, but the vote was pushed back to allow time for the Spokane Tribe of Indians to weigh in
Spokane Public Facilities District Vice Chair Paul Read said the stadium project isn't just about bringing more professional sports, tournaments and concerts to Spokane.
"Sports in Spokane has had a rich history, obviously with Bloomsday and Hoopfest and now Gonzaga basketball arguably, but right now it's exploding," Read said. "I think of economic impact, though, beyond just the hotels and the restaurants, I think about the development that occurs around it."
The Downtown Spokane Partnership commissioned a study on the potential economic impact of a downtown stadium in 2021, which estimated it could generate $11 million to $13 million dollars for the city–a number that both Read and Forsyth now say is conservative with how much Spokane has grown in the last few years alone.
"It's clear we're going to have more residential towers here, we're going to have more restaurants here," Read said. "You will see public promenades, piazzas and linkages to downtown through the park. What you can imagine, it will happen, and you will not recognize this district ten years from now."
"There's a buzz, and we're really excited that it's the home stadium for Spokane public schools," Forsyth said.