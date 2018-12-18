Update: First responders say no injuries have yet to be reported as they asses the area hit by a tornado in Kitsap County earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol says firefighters were going door to door in the affected area offering voluntary evacuations to a nearby church. Several residents have been asked to shelter in place.

WSP said downed trees and power lines in roadways have caused a number of outages, but crews are working to clear them and restore power.

Previous coverage: A tornado appears to have touched down in a western Washington county Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said that based on radar imagery and video evidence, a tornado touched down south of Port Orchard in Kitsap County this afternoon right before 2 p.m.

According to KIRO, a review of Dopple radar data suggest debris were lofted at least 6,000 feet into the atmosphere after the touchdown near the Bethel community.

The apparent tornado appeared to brief and was gone prior to any warnings being issued.

No injuries have been reported, but the storm did cause damage to several homes in the area.

The NWS says it is working with emergency management partners on the extent of the damage. They will not be able to survey the area before dark tonight, but plan to send a team Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.