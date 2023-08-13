Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...High risk for heat-related illnesses for much of the population, pets, and livestock, especially with extended outdoor exposure. High temperatures of 96 to 108 expected. Limited relief at night with low temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion. This type of heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling. For those without air conditioning, living spaces can become deadly during the afternoon and evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit heat.gov. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed. &&