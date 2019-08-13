Tortilla Union Southwest Grill has closed the doors of its downtown Spokane location.
The restaurant in the River Park Square mall said it has closed permanently as of Monday, Aug. 12. The location was the only one in Spokane, and one of two for the franchise, the other being located in Farmington, Utah.
Tortilla Union released the following statement on its website and Facebook page:
"Regretfully, Tortilla Union Southwest Grill will be closing its doors at River Park Square on Monday August 12th. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last few years and we will miss serving all our loyal guests. We are especially grateful to the team members who have helped us bring Tortilla Union Southwest Grill to you during our time at River Park Square. Our sister location at Station Park will continue to serve our friends and neighbors in Farmington, UT.
It was our great pleasure to serve you.
Please direct all additional inquiries to: downtown@tortillaunion.com"
The restaurant was located at 808 W Main Ave. in downtown Spokane and "specialized in serving Southwestern, Mexican and Baja inspired food and drink in a family friendly comfortable atmosphere."
Tortilla Union's social hour was popular featuring $2 street tacos from 2-6 p.m daily. The restaurant had received solid reviews online, being rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google and Facebook. 4.6 on Open Table, and 3 on Yelp!