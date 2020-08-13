OLYMPIA, Wash. - Initial regular unemployment claims in Washington were down by 11.4% from Aug. 2-8. Total unemployment claims for all unemployment benefit categories were down by 13%.
The Employment Security Department (ESD) paid out over $273 million for about 391,000 individual claims during that week.
Spokane was one of the counties with the highest number of initial claims, even though initial regular claims decreased by 20% from the week before.
Since early March, ESD has paid out more than $9.5 billion in benefits.
