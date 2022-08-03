SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue.
Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: "For the second time in just a few weeks, a Spokane police officer was injured by gunfire. That is totally unacceptable. The lawlessness has to stop."
In late June, a SPD officer was shot in the leg and head. That officer has since been released from the hospital.
"Legislation over the past two years has stepped us backwards and created an environment in our community among those who are committing crime that law enforcement lacks the ability to hold them accountable," Woodward's statement continued. "Our officers hear it every day while patrolling our neighborhoods. It is time for those who make the laws to reestablish an expectation of law and order by bringing back the tools to hold people accountable. It’s what our officers and our community expect and deserve. We once again narrowly avoided serious injury or worse and this can’t continue."
Just over a year ago, a multiple bills focused on police reform in Washington went into place. Since then, law enforcement has been vocal about how these laws impact their ability to do their jobs.
"For me, the important thing for the community to understand is that we are going to be doing everything we can to keep them safe," SPD Chief Craig Meidl said in July 2021. "We're just going to ask that they be patient and understand that we have to follow the law. There are just certain things we can't do anymore."