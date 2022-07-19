COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can tour or fly in two World War II aircrafts at the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which are almost 80 years old.
The B-17 and B-25 have only flown around 11,000 hours, yet Marti Post, the executive director of Airbase Arizona, says these aircrafts flew in the pacific during WWII.
"She was an aerial bomber, so she may have very well been up here in Idaho and Montana, and the surrounding areas dropping retardant," Post said.
The B-25 flew 15 missions in the Mediterranean as a combat vet. Marti Post says it's nice to share the history of these aircrafts.
"We do it to let the youngins come out and get a little of the history of what it was like to operate these airplanes in this sort of environment," Post said.
The B-17 was used to gather data when the U.S. began testing the atomic bomb. Scientists would fly in the aircraft and gather data as it flew around the cloud's mushroom.
"It's kind of actually cool. It's the first time I've seen one of these. My dad was a B-17 pilot. That's one of the reasons we had to come up and see them,” Byron Morris, Bellingham, WA said.
Morris served in the Navy for 20 years as an aviation fire control tech. For him, it was worth the drive.
"I get the emails from these guys and I went well heck, the airplanes will be up here, so let's go up and see them. So here we are," Morris said.
The same goes for Bill Jones who also served in the Navy.
"It's an interesting life. I spent 10 years in the Navy, I didn't do the 20, but it was the best part of my life," Jones said.
Jones is deeply fascinated with these types of airplanes.
"I've read a lot of books about World War II and the B-17, B-38. It boggles the mind that these guys who were 19, 20, 21 22 years old were flying these things and doing what they were doing," Jones said.
Tours of the airplanes will take place through Thursday and they’ll also take passengers in the sky Friday through Sunday.
To get tickets, go to this link.