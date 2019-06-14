Watch again

After the nuclear power plant explosion at Chernobyl on April 26, 1986, the Soviet Union tried their best to cover up all information about the disaster. In a strange turn of events, Chernobyl is now on the tourism map after the success of HBO’s mini-series.

According to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, in 2014 the site had over 8,000 visitors while that number was up to over 71,000 visitors in 2018. In May 2019, the site had over 12,000 visitors alone.

While touring Chernobyl, it is important to keep in mind the risks. According to World Nomad, during a tour, exposure ranges from 130 to 2610 microsieverts, while the lethal dose is 3 to 5 siverts.

With a spike in tourism also means a spike in social media posts.

In June, Instagram influencer Julia Baessler caught fire for posting photos of herself inside the fatal reactor’s control room. Baessler later removed the images after being featured in a tweet stating influencers are ‘flocking’ to Chernobyl.

Meanwhile in Chernobyl: Instagram influencers flocking to the site of the disaster. pic.twitter.com/LnRukoLirQ — Bruno Zupan (@komacore) June 9, 2019

Writer and producer of the HBO mini-series, Craig Mazin, tweeted reminding people, “...that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.”