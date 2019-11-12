Update: Tow crews have successfully removed a semi truck from being stuck under the Stevens St. railroad overpass Tuesday morning.
Traffic has since began to clear up after the incident caused the closure of two lanes.
Crews with Evergreen State Towing said they had to remove air from tires in order to dislodge and tow the truck out.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Annndddd it happened again…
A semi truck became stuck under a bridge on Stevens St. in downtown Spokane, leading to some lane closures in the area Tuesday morning.
I feel like I’m stuck in a simulation, where semi trucks keep getting stuck under bridges downtown.— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) November 12, 2019
KHQ's Kevin Kim says a tow truck was at the scene and is working to remove the truck.
