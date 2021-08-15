OKANOGAN COUNTY- The Muckamuck Fire is prompting level three evacuations for Conconully and the surrounding areas.
Fire officials say the evacuations are due to the fire jumping 3800 Road Sunday night, bumping evacuation levels up to level three.
Along with Conconully, the areas of Salmon Meadows-Kerr, Mineral Hill, and West Conconully are also under level three (go now, do not wait) evacuations.
As of Sunday night, the fire was reported to be 1,924 acres in size with just 5% containment.
You can check the evacuation map by clicking here.