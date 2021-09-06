MALDEN, Wash. - One year after the Babb Road Fire engulfed most of the town of Malden and Pine City, forcing nearly 200 residents to evacuate their homes, the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Operation (LTRO) and the Town of Malden are holding a labor day celebration.
The celebration is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the the site of the old Fire Station on the corner of Moreland and Main in downtown Malden.
The LTRO is in the final stages of debris cleanup and the testing phase of rebuilding.
Two homes have been rebuild for uninsured homeowners by charities with seven more planned for the fall, according to the LTRO.
"This celebration is an opportunity for the town to come together after a traumatic event, celebrate what we used to have, and what we hope to have again, by reestablishing the underlying foundation of our community,” Alyssa Hale, event coordinator said. “It is also a time for us to thank all the first responders in their successful efforts to ensure no lives were lost to the fire. This is a great time for community members to connect with to their local council and LTRO members in a fun family event."