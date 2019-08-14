MARSHALL, Wash. - One week later, the town of Marshall, located between Spokane and Cheney, is still without running water. People who live in Marshall said this past week has been beyond tough, but they're extremely grateful for everyone’s help.
Several companies have donated large pallets of water, while other families have brought cars filled with water cases. Wednesday from 4 - 6 pm, community members will be distributing donations to the 70 people who haven't been able to shower or run their sinks for seven days.
The town needs more than just water though, people have asked for bleach, Clorox wipes, paper towels, and disposable cutlery. Donations are being accepted on Pine St, nearby the Marshall Post Office.