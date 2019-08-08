MARSHALL, Wash. - It's something most of us take for granted, something as simple as being able to turn on the water during the hot summer months.
But one local community is trying to find out why nothing happens when they turn their faucets on.
Between Cheney and Spokane sits the town of Marshall, a small community that you might miss. Since Wednesday, August 7, the people living there have been dealing with a problem.
"Not having water and being able to flush your toilets...it's kind of stressful," Resident Pam Buchanan said.
Buchanan grew up in Marshall and she says she wasn't surprised to see something like this happen. But her main concern right now isn't herself.
"There's elderly people I worry about," Buchanan said. "You do what you can."
The Community Water Associate was in Marshall Thursday trying to figure out what the issue is.
The Department of Health says their main priorities in a situation like this is to work with the water provider to make sure everyone has drinkable water and when their system is back up and running, the water will be safe.
Meanwhile, Buchanan is staying positive, hoping her water will be back on soon.
"Life throws you a punch, just keep going," she said.
Currently, there's no estimate on when the water will be back on, but bottled water is being provided for everyone in the community.