Four dogs have died as a result of swimming in Southern U.S. waters containing toxic blue-green algae over the span of a few days.
Thursday, an owner said all three of their dogs contacted blue-green algae poisoning while swimming in Wilmington, N.C., according to WECT. Hours after having played in a local pond, Abby, Izzy and Harpo each passed away that night.
"We are gutted, " Melissa Martin wrote. "I wish I could do today over. I would give anything to have one more day with them."
Blue-green algae is described as a group of bacteria not visible to the naked eye unless clumped together. The blooms can produce harmful toxins which stop a dog's liver from functioning properly.
A few days later a Georgia couple lost their pooch in a similar way, according to 11Alive. Saturday, Morgan Fleming and her husband had taken their dog Arya swimming at a lake. As they drove home, Arya began making weird noises, vomiting and pooping in the car. Their veterinarian suggested they bring her in, and by that point she couldn't stand.
"They told us she was in critical condition so we took her to the ER. By the time we got there, she was brain dead," Fleming wrote. "Today was absolutely awful. We lost our fun, loving, and crazy girl to what we can only assume was a lake toxin such as blue green algae."
An isle in Texas was also recently closed after multiple dogs have reportedly died after swimming in an Austin lake, also believed to be attributed to toxic algae.
A Coeur d'Alene family lost their dog earlier this summer, but health officials determined there was no evidence of algae blooms in the lake. KHQ's viewers believed it to be either from dry drowning or water intoxication.
Harmful algae blooms have led to health advisories recently in Moses Lake and Fernan Lake.
KHQ has some more tips on identifying contaminated water during high-algae blooms season.