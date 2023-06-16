GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County Health District (GCHD) received a report of blue green algae in Potholes Reservoir near Perch Point.
Water samples have been collected from the area and results show a toxin level at 317ug/L, which is higher than the Washington State recreational guidelines of 8ug/L for toxins.
It is possible that blue green algae may be present in other parts of Potholes Reservoir.
These algae blooms are common in the summer due to warm water and abundant nutrients that can cause algae to grow faster than usual.
GCHD has posted warning signs around Perch Point that will be up for two weeks. During that time, they will be sampling the water until it is below the recreational guidelines.
Please be cautious around the lake and keep pets out of the water. Contact with any water that contains this algae bloom should be avoided.
All blue green algae advisories and notices will be posted on the GCHD website HERE.