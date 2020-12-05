Toys for Tots of Spokane is looking for donations for the age group 0-2 and are hoping you can help.
"We are in dire need of donations! Age groups 0-2 are OUT OF TOYS as are stuffed animals!," the organization posted on their Facebook page Saturday. "If you can help us out, please swing by our warehouse with donations. Thank you so much!"
If you are able to donate, you can drop off toys at the warehouse, located this year in the old White Elephant in Spokane Valley (12614 E. Sprague).
For more information, check out their website HERE.
You have until December 14 to request a toy and until December 21 at 3:00pm to pick them up when you receive confirmation that your order is ready.
Distribution Dates are as follows:
December 2nd, 2020 - Dec 21st, 2020
Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
