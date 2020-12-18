SPOKANE, WA- It is the season for giving, and look no further than inside the White Elephant building on Sprague in Spokane Valley to see the community's giving spirit.
Thousands of bags of toys line the shelves and floors of the warehouse that houses the Toys for Tots annual toy drive. In a year that was tough on so many, Spokane did not shy away from generosity this year.
"It shows the community is extremely giving, it speaks to my heart," said Winston Barrett, the Spokane Toys for Tots coordinator, "It's a great example of the community helping the community."
However, the giving season has hit a bit of a snag in the donation process. Toys for Tots says that toys are piling up with those who ordered them not coming to pick them up as fast as they expected.
"(We have) about 5 and a half thousand orders that need to be delivered," said Barrett, "and we've only been able to push out about 1,500. "
"We're just looking to have these parents come get their orders so we can help these families out."
As Christmas approaches, time is running out for the toy drive. Toys for Tots says that the last day they will be handing out toy orders will be Wednesday, December 23rd, at 3:00pm. They hope they can hand out all orders before then.
"So for a family to receive toys from Toys for Tots, I'm sure it's going to bring joy to the parents lives and the kids lives to have something under the tree," said Barrett, "Please come get your toys, we're hoping to make Christmas better for you and your family."
The Toys for Tots warehouse can be found at 12614 E Sprague Ave at the old White Elephant building in Spokane Valley. More information can be found at the Toys for Tots website here or at their Facebook page here.
