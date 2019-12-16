SPOKANE, Wash. - Toys for Tots Spokane says it is in desperate need of toy donations for all ages heading into the final week of distribution.
"HELP! We are running extremely low, as in almost out of toys!" Toys for Tots Spokane wrote. "We have approximately 3,000 families to serve this week, but we need serious help! Whatever you can do to help we GREATLY appreciate!"
Toys for Tots says it needs toys, books, stuffed animals and stocking stuffers for all ages from 0-12 for both boys and girls.
As the season wraps up we are once again asking our great community for your help to make our children have a great Christmas," a volunteer told KHQ. "Help us finish the Toys for Tots season with a BANG!!"
Toys for Tots was asking those who have made requests not to show up at the warehouse first thing Monday morning, as they have been expecting donations and deliveries. They said they will likely be ready to accept a larger amount of people in the afternoon.
If you're looking for ways to donate to Toys for Tots, follow this link: https://spokane-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx
