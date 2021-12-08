SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Christmas right around the corner and volunteers with Toys for Tots are working hard to get toys ready for children in need.
Toys for Tots estimates that more than 9,000 gifts will be ready for distribution this Christmas season.
As of right now, volunteers are tasked with testing the toys to make sure they work before sorting them into the appropriate age groups.
With such a large load and a bit of a late start this year, this team is racing against the clock to get as many toys ready as possible.
The nonprofit is set to distribute gifts starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. at 5414 E Broadway Ave. in the Spokane Valley.
“Currently we are looking at about 9,000 kids so we have about 3,600 applicants so far,” said Staff Sergeant Winston Barnett, Spokane Toys for Tots Coordinator.
Winston said there is still time to apply and donate. For that information, visit the Toys for Tots Facebook page HERE.
Toys for Tots donation wish list:
- Toys for infants
Books
Toys for kids ages 10 - 12
Puzzles
- Board games