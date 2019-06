It's payday for Toys R Us workers. Two private equity owners of the iconic chain will be handing over a $20-million hardship fund. It will go to the thousands of former Toys R Us workers left jobless, and without severance after the chain liquidated in June. 30,000 workers were affected by the store closures. The move comes after efforts by worker-backed groups. The fund wasn't legally required, and the groups call the move "unprecedented."