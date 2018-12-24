With cell phones, GPS, and satellites orbiting above Earth, it's pretty easy to pinpoint the location of virtually anyone on the planet these days. I watch Homeland, I know all about it.

For many years, Santa went undetected while delivering his presents to the boys and girls of the world, but all of that changed 60 years ago with a single typo in a Sears ad. Now we know where Santa is all the time.

On Christmas Eve 1955, Colonel Harry Shoup began receiving calls from kids asking to speak to Santa Claus. But what did Col. Shoup know about Santa? He was posted at the Continental Air Defense Command Center, now known as NORAD. It turns out a local Sears store in Colorado Springs ran a dial Santa ad, but the number was a misprint. So instead of reaching the Sears Santa Hotline, kids were calling the operations department for the air defense center. But Col. Shoup wasn't one to crush the dreams of wide-eyed children wishing to speak to Santa, so he went along with it.

Col. Shoup told the children he wasn't Santa Claus, but he could track him on radar. So all night, Shoup and his team fielded calls, giving kids details about Santa's location as he delivered presents all over the world.

"Our constellation of defense satellites "uses infrared tracking to keep pinpoint accuracy on the heat signature from Rudolph's nose," NORAD says in its promotional materials. "Ground based radar tracking sites relay global positioning updates to our elite fighter pilots, who often escort Santa's sleigh through rough weather."

NORAD has opened up its phone lines for its annual Santa Tracker ever since. Each year, hundred of volunteers answer thousands of calls from curious kids.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR TRACKER.

Google is also keeping an eye on Santa. CLICK HERE for Google's Santa Tracker.