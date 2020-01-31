SPOKANE, Wash. - One in ten students in Spokane County are using opioids, according to a 2018 survey complied by Healthy Youth.
In late January, a University High School paraeducator was "released from employment" after court documents said she admitted to taking Xanax, cocaine and smoking marijuana.
In mid-January, a 17-year-old Mead High School student overdosed and died and friends told deputies that he had been smoking percocet and eating Xanax.
On Friday, January 31, Annie Murphy with the Spokane County Opiods Task Force, said "25 percent of opioid misuse starts from someone having a prescription... and so if the percentage is that high...we as parents.. as community members need to due our part to get rid of them."
Murphy said that children get most of their prescription drugs from looking in their parents' medicine cabinets. So, she urged parents to make sure they are disposing of unused medications.
There are prevention specialists in five of the high schools in the county, so Murphy said she encourages students to tell them or a trusted adult if they, or someone they know, has an addiction.
The Spokane County Opioids Task Force is planning a community event this spring focusing on parents and caregivers affected by opioid misuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.