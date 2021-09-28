Tracks at site of Montana train derailment officially reopen

JOPLIN, Mont. - Shortly after 4 a.m. Mountain Time, the first train moved through the site where the Amtrak derailment took place.
It appeared to be a large cargo train. Our crews were there as BNSF construction crews were leaving. They said to expect trains pretty soon. It was about five minutes after that, that the first train rolled through.
The tracks have officially reopened in Montana following the Amtrak derailment. The first train just made it through after days of back up. The NTSB told us yesterday it was their priority to get this reopened so that goods could start being transported across the country. #mtpol pic.twitter.com/ycWdA2jVCb— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) September 28, 2021
The NTSB made it very clear in press conferences that they wanted the tracks to reopen so goods could be moved across the country.
We're expecting more train movement today after several days of delays across the U.S. due to the derailment.