Just a layer of slush up on US 2 Stevens Pass but it's enough for. ...our first traction requirement of the season!!! Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited. And with that, winter is. ...kinda here I guess. Be prepared! #wawx pic.twitter.com/md90PgNR1s— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 13, 2020
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted saying there's a layer of slush on US Highway 2 at Stevens Pass, just enough for the first traction tire requirement of the season.
WSDOT said traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.